Four Colombians will be behind bars in Poland for the next few monthsThis is what a Court decided when analyzing their versions of the case in which they were involved: a fight that left another Colombian dead. The family of Julio Cesar Hernandeza victim of the brawl, spoke with EL TIEMPO about the celebration he was at and which turned into a regrettable event.

(In context: ‘Daddy left for heaven’: he was the Colombian who was murdered in a fight in Poland).

Julio, born in Guamo (Tolima), had been a soldier and security guard in Colombia. To look for better job opportunities, he decided to go to Europe in mid-August 2023. He said goodbye to his mother, brothers, girlfriend and two daughters, to whom he promised to be in constant communication. He traveled with three other Colombians.

Julio César Hernández in Poland.

“I only ask God that the times to come are better, that he gives me the strength to change everything that affects me, that he gives me the courage to continue fighting for what I want and that his love illuminates my life,” he wrote in a social media post when he set foot on Polish territory.

As he had told his family, I would work “taking care of the borders” of that country. He had not told them anything else, since he was very reserved.

During the video calls he made to keep them up to date, he appeared inspecting cargo vehicles. “He checked the mules that entered from Ukraine to Poland, that they were not carrying people and that,” his nephew Juan remembers of him.

Julio with one of his friends.

(In context: Atrocious fight between Colombians in Poland ended in tragedy: a young man died in the fight).

The man from Tolima lived with several Colombians, including the accused murderer.. From the versions they have known, supposedly, the compatriot “was envious of him.” Julio had distanced himself from him to avoid inconvenience.

The ‘fatal’ birthday that Colombians celebrated in Poland

On Saturday, November 25, he called his sister Angélica around 9 am in Colombia (3 pm in Poland).

“I asked him when he would come to Colombia. He told me: ‘Linda, God willing, I’ll travel this weekend.’ I don’t know if she suddenly told me that to calm me down. Since he left it has been very hard for my mom and me. I passed him to my mom and he greeted her. I asked him: ‘Daddy, where are you going?’. He answered me: ‘mommy, I’m going to be a market because I’m off today.’ That was the last thing I talked to him,” says her sister between sobs.

At night, he managed to tell one of his brothers that he was at a party. He celebrated the birthday of a Colombian in a three-story house, located in the peripheral area of ​​the city of Tychy.: “I was having a good time.”

House in Tychy, Poland, where the fight between Colombians occurred.

(See: Overturn in the Daniel Sancho case: Colombian would testify against the murdered Edwin Arrieta).

A friend of Julio’s, who was chatting with them, assured the family that in the early hours of Sunday they were getting ready to order a taxi to take them back home when The confrontation broke out with knives, stones, bottles and sticks. The exact trigger for the brawl is not known.

The Tychy Police were alerted by screams and bangs coming from the house. When we arrived, around 2 am, Julio was lying on the ground. He was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon from behind.

“The 34-year-old man died despite resuscitation efforts by police and paramedics,” the Police stated in their official report.

Julio César Hernández, Colombian murdered in Poland.

Another of the Colombians had cuts on his body due to the blunt elements. He was taken to a health center for medical evaluation and did not require hospitalization, since the injuries were not serious.

The sentence faced by the accused of the murder of a Colombian in Poland

Four Colombians, between 21 and 34 years old, involved in the fight have since been captured. Images shared by the authorities allow them to be seen being transported to detention centers. Their identities have not been revealed.

Slide to see images:

Four Colombians were captured for a fight in Poland. Photo: Tychy Police, Poland Four Colombians were captured for a fight in Poland. Photo: Tychy Police, Poland Four Colombians were captured for a fight in Poland. Photo: Tychy Police, Poland

On November 30 it was known that A Polish court ordered them to be kept in jail.. “They will spend the next three months in detention, awaiting trial,” the Police say.

“What they have told us is that they made them testify and each one gave a different version. They say that they are going to make them repeat and repeat until one of them gets tired and tells the truth,” says Juan, Julio’s nephew.

The police report indicates that one of the Colombians was accused of murder, “for which he faces life imprisonment.”

(More: She was the Colombian murdered along with her daughter in Tampa: a foreigner was captured).

Four Colombians were captured by the Police. See also Fernando Gaviria will be the leader of the Movistar Team in the Giro d'Italia 2023 Photo: Tychy Police, Poland

“The remaining people will be responsible for their participation in the fight. (…) The investigation being carried out aims to determine the course and circumstances of this tragic event,” the Tychy authorities reiterated.

Family of murdered Colombian cries out for help for repatriation

The Colombian Consulate in Poland contacted Julio’s family to accompany them in the body repatriation process, which has a cost of more than 30 million pesosresources that they do not have at this time.

“He was the youngest, my mother’s everything. I consider, if my God and the people are with us, bringing the body,” says Angélica in a conversation with this newspaper.

(Read: Tragedy in Italy: Colombian woman is saved by a neighbor from being murdered by her partner).

They are requesting urgent help from the community to collect the necessary funds, since they have already been notified from Poland that the body will be handed over after performing an autopsy and other analyses. They have a few days to decide what they are going to do..

“They took half my life, my brother. He was very cultured in his things. “I don’t want his death to go unpunished,” she concludes.

SEBASTIÁN GARCÍA C.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

[email protected]

You can also see:

– The ‘unimpeachable’ woman who terrorizes people with knife attacks without saying a word in Tunja.

– The latest videos of magistrate Jesús Ociel Baena and his living partner come to light.

– ‘Forgive me, daughter’: Colombian girl drowned when her grandmother was trying to enter the US.