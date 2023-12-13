Thanks to social networks, an elderly cat that managed to survive the devastating twister that hit Tennessee last weekend, has been reunited with his family. Sandy, the 16-year-old feline, was curled up between sheets and rags when he was identified on a live broadcast and a group of volunteers made sure to take care of him.

Last Saturday's storm left devastation in different areas of Nashville. In Madison, where three deaths were recorded, a group of volunteers showed up to tour the area and help the residents. There, between sheets and rags, they found Sandy, curled up near a house.

The discovery of the geriatric feline happened thanks to a Facebook live broadcast. The livestream showed the damage caused by the storm, when Erica Williams, a Nashville resident, identified the animal in the rubble. “It was like, 'Oh my God, it's a kitten!'”said the woman to WKRN.

Immediately, Erica wrote to Ricky Sessum, who had made the broadcast, and told him where she had seen the cat.. The young man returned and found Sandy curled up, then informed Erica that the animal was “barely breathing.” Given this news, she asked him for the location and went to look for the feline.

They found the family of Sandy, the cat that survived an earthquake



Ricky uploaded a video of Sandy in which she told where she had found him and that her friend was already on her way to take him for veterinary care. As the publication gained reach, the feline was admitted to Livewell Animal Urgent Care, where he received treatment and was stabilized.

Abi Wells, Sandy's owner, contacted Erica Williams through the comments of the video where Ricky Sessum showed the cat. Photo: Facebook @ricky.sessum

Thanks to Ricky's video, Abi Wells, Sandy's owner, appeared, who was in Pigeon Forge and did not know that her house had been destroyed and their animals were lost. She contacted Erica Williams to pick up her cat when she returned to town. “My intention is to help people, animals, whatever,” said the young woman who rescued the cat.

“I always want to help in some way,” said the Hands on Nashville volunteer. “Just seeing the cat curled up… he was curled up on a blanket waiting for his family to come home. And I thought: 'he needs love and care.' He didn't even know if her family was alive. Yesterday I cried a lot. “I love animals, especially cats,” said the young woman, who shared that animals are “God's greatest gift to the world.”