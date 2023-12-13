Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 3:53 p.m.



| Updated 7:44 p.m.

The road connection between the A-30 in Cartagena and the town of Fuente Álamo is now safer and faster thanks to the launch of the comprehensive renovation of a stretch of road of almost nine kilometers on the RM-602, which runs through La Aljorra and serves Sabic. The works have been carried out in sections and began during the last term, with José Ramón Díez de Revenga as councilor, with an investment of 3.8 million euros. The inauguration was attended this Tuesday by the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, the regional vice president, José Ángel Antelo, and the Minister of Development, José Manuel Pancorbo.

7,800 vehicles pass through this road daily, many of them heavy vehicles carrying chemical products for the Sabic factory, hence the urgency to fix it. In addition to the comprehensive renewal of the pavement and the reinforcement of the road with two different treatments, depending on the section of the road, the safety barrier has also been raised on part of the road, and a new barrier has been added on another section of 1,227 meters. . The Community has replaced more than 200 horizontal and vertical signs.

Arroyo said that the next objective is the renewal of the access branches from the highway to the La Aljorra highway. «Those roads were transferred by the central Administration to the City Council and we are working on their transfer to the Community so that the Ministry of Development can complete their recovery. The logical thing is that the RM-602 is regional from beginning to end. It makes little sense that there are three administrations managing the same road,” he said.

The improvements to the road have been verified in situ by the president of the La Aljorra neighborhood council, David Ríos, and the president of the neighborhood association, Francisco Cavas, as well as by several councilors of the Cartagena Corporation.