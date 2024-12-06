He Monfragüe National Park It extends through the heart of the province of Cáceres over 18,396 hectares. Its rich biodiversity and spectacular landscapes have made it a privileged point to bird watching and to practice all types of outdoor activities, such as hiking, kayaking or cycling.

In this protected space, the hand of man also finds its place, and the park houses the impressive Monfragüe Castle, a historic fortress that keeps centuries of history within its walls. The building is located in a privileged location, giving all its visitors a unique panorama of the surroundings.

The origin of Monfragüe Castle dates back to the 9th century, when the arabs built it to defend the passes over the Tagus River, with a walled enclosure and five towers. During the Reconquista, in the 15th century, this citadel passed into Christian hands and was expanded. That’s when it was built the Tower of Homenagea stone structure that still stands.

The castle “belonged for centuries to a network of fortifications built at the top of the mountains to defend and protect lands from invaders and criminals“, they explain from Turismo de Monfragüe. However, during the War of the Succession it was destroyed, with its tower as the only survivor, leaving it completely abandoned and in ruins.

A historical gem surrounded by legends

At the end of the 20th century, restoration work was carried out on the building, giving it its current appearance. Today, visitors can climb to the top of the Torre del Homenaje, where they can marvel at an impressive panorama of soft hills covered with vegetation and crossed by the waters of the Tagus River.

On site, you can also visit the hermitage of the Virgin of Monfragüe“which was brought from Palestine by crusader knights centuries before”, details from Turismo de Monfragüe. And that’s not all, strength is the protagonist of all kinds of stories and legends that have been passed down from generation to generation and speak of wolf-friars and the spirits of Christian knights and Moorish princesses that still roam the area.

