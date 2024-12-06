The Superior Court of Justice of Galicia (TSJG) has agreed in three orders in recent months the precautionary suspension of the construction of three wind farms (Penas Boas, Orballeira and Fial das Corzas).

To date, the Galician high court has issued a total of 151 orders relating to requests for the suspension of prior administrative and construction authorizations for 67 wind farms, of which 62 have already been suspended.

The third section of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Galician high court considers it proven in the three orders that the execution of the projects could cause “irreversible damage” at sensitive environmental values.

In all cases, it is considered accredited periculum in mora (danger in or with delay), “which is part of the essence of the precautionary measure, since it attempts to ensure that the future sentence can be put into practice in a useful way, which would not be achieved in the event that there had been irreversible situations”.

According to the court, The construction of these parks could cause damage to multiple species in the areasome in danger of extinction, as well as affecting the landscape.