The mayor of Alcobendas, Rocío García Alcántara, and the Councilor for Sports, Jesús Tortosa, received the accreditation of Alcobendas as ‘European City of Sports 2025’ yesterday afternoon in an event held at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The award ceremony was held during the 25th anniversary gala of the organization, the Association of European Sports Cities (Aces), in an event in which the president of the organization, Gian Francesco Lupatelli, and the responsible European commissioner participated. of Sports, Glenn Micaleff.

The mayor, Rocío García Alcántara, celebrates that the municipality has received this recognition again, remembering that Alcobendas is the first European city to achieve this seal twice (the first time was in 2015), which reflects that this town “is sport , elite and grassroots, and it is quality of life,” according to the City Council in a note.

The City Council anticipates that next year Alcobendas will celebrate, on the occasion of this title, “numerous national and international sporting events”, highlighting the ‘School Olympic Games’ with the municipality’s schools, as well as the I European Congress of Public Sports Managers .

Likewise, in recent weeks new sporting events have been confirmed, such as the Madcup Basket and the Junior Judo European Cup.

The Alcobendas City Council has more than 60 sports facilities, which occupy 500,000 square meters, and has two sports complexes (the José Caballero municipal sports center and the Valdelasfuentes Sports City), as well as seven covered pavilions, 26 multi-sports courts, seven soccer fields, a rugby field and even a sports residence with 77 beds. EFE

