The eight teams that remain in the competition are: Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Valencia, Leganés, Getafe, REal Sociedad and Osasuna. All the teams are from the First Division, so for today’s draw there will only be one pot and everyone can play against everyone, so we could see a Barça-Madrid Clásico, or an Atlético-Madrid derby or vice versa.