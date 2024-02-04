PreviousLiveChronicle

Betis lost two points and, what is worse, Isco, who put his hand on his leg in the 83rd minute with obvious gestures of pain. We will have to see the extent of the injury to the soul of Betis, who almost never could with a Getafe faithful to their style, which took a well-deserved point from Heliópolis. You may like it more or less that a team begins to lose time in the 30th minute of the first half and has no qualms about stopping its rival with tactical fouls, but as long as the referee allows it and the game is played under the regulations there is nothing that object. Everyone makes a living as best they can and everyone has the right to eat. Betis, of course, lacked energy and football to overcome a Getafe team that always goes for real. And if they take the lead on the scoreboard, it is very difficult to get ahold of them. What Betis has to analyze is why it depends so much on Isco, who did not appear in the second half at 1-1, and why its coach, Manuel Pellegrini, does not have his forwards and has to put Fekir, in He looks for his best form, as an attacker. The tie, therefore, was the final result of a very close match, with 11 yellow cards, many fouls and continuous stops in the game that, yes, hurt Betis quite a bit. The point is hardly useful in his fight to play in Europe.

1 Rui Silva, Abner (Juan Miranda, min. 12), Sokratis (Chadi Riad, min. 65), Héctor Bellerín, Pezzella, Johnny, Rodri, Sergi Altimira, Assane Diao, Isco Alarcón (William Carvalho, min. 82) and Fekir See also England shakes off doubts and debuts with a win against Iran 1 David Soria, Diego Rico, Gastón Álvarez, Djene (Domingos Duarte, min. 80), Omar Alderete, Luis Milla, Yellu Santiago, Mason Greenwood, Jorge Martín (Fabricio Angileri, min. 95), Juan Latasa (Mayoral, min. 45 ) and Mata (Aleñá, min. 70) Goals 0-1 min. 7: Mason Greenwood. 1-1 min. 35: Isco Alarcón. Referee Juan Luis Pulido Santana Yellow cards Sokratis (min. 18), Assane Diao (min. 40), Isco Alarcón (min. 42), Gastón Álvarez (min. 44), Sergi Altimira (min. 52), Johnny (min. 59), Yellu Santiago (min. . 62), Djene (min. 64), David Soria (min. 68) and Rui Silva (min. 89)

The green and white tried, but they are little without Isco. There were hardly any opportunities and the goals came after two well-taken penalties by the best players on the field, Greenwood and Isco. Betis dominated, but barely got there, while Getafe enjoyed a couple of very dangerous approaches in the final stretch. Always with Greenwood as the protagonist. In the 87th minute and after a great action by the Englishman, Rui Silva saved the 1-2 against Jordi Martín. If any team was closer to winning it was Getafe. That's where the discussions about styles end. Furthermore, Bordalás' team was tackling its third game of the week while Betis came into the duel fresh.

Getafe is very clear about its virtues. He plays football with great intensity and his players exude personality. Two factors that helped him weather a festive atmosphere in the Benito Villamarín, almost full, with fans dedicated to a team that has strengthened itself well in the winter market. Getafe, in its own way, deactivated Betis with very clear marks on Rodri and Isco, the local game sources, causing paralysis in the green and white team. A tactic that was helped by Greenwood, who was given a clear penalty by Abner that the Englishman scored with class, and Fekir's error with everything in his favor after three minutes. Abner was injured in the penalty shootout and Betis suffered. Nothing was played, there were many stops in the game and the local footballers were incapable of stringing together two passes in a row. Betis, who like to touch and couldn't, were given air by a penalty from Latasas to Cardoso when he cleared the ball. It is already known that forwards in their own area often screw up. It is the first penalty that Betis has been awarded this season. Isco tied in the middle of the hubbub.

Getafe stopped the game with fouls and the locals became desperate. Every foul by a Betic player was synonymous with yellow. Desperation is not a good ally against teams as well organized as Getafe.

The second half was weak. Isco disappeared and then got injured. The cards rained down for both teams and the match cooled down. Getafe seemed happier with the point, although they were close to taking all three. At Betis, where Fornals or Abde, who barely contributed, were expected like rain in May, discouragement spread. This Getafe is a tough team to fight and they took a good point from Heliópolis.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.