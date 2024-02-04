The series 'Los del Solar' was a Peruvian production whose first episode came out in 2005. This program was a comedy and drama, very similar to 'This is life', 'There is room at the bottom', among others. Likewise, it was broadcast on Panamericana Television from Monday to Friday and the audience followed each episode of this novel. In addition, 'Los del Solar' had great renowned actors in its cast, such as Carlos Cano, Lorena Caravedo, Hertha Cárdenas, Pold Gastello, Manuel Gold, Maryloly López, Rafael Santa Cruz, Sandra Vergara, Diego Alonso Perez and Mayella Lloclla.

Many of the actors in 'Those of the Solar'They continue to be part of new productions on Peruvian TV, but others have also died or disappeared from the world of cameras. Diego Alonso, Peruvian actor, was part of this production as 'Pepín', the romantic. What happened to the actor?

What happened to the actor Diego Perez Raymond, 'Pepín'?

Diego Perez Raymond44 years old, He continues working on acting. His last performances were in 'Perdóname', with Aldo Miyashiro, and 'Luz de Esperanza 2'. Currently, Diego works together with Abuelo Producciones, a theater and audiovisual production house. It should be noted that the actor is recognized for his role as 'Pepín' in 'Los del Solar', in which he was in love with 'Molly', a character played by Sandra Vergara.

How was 'Pepín' in the series 'Los del Solar'?

'Pepín', in addition to playing Molly's excited young man, was also Rocky's best friend, Molly's brother. Likewise, 'Pepín', in the series, played the role of a student who wants to get ahead and support his family, but with the journeys that he experiences with his neighbors, the idea of ​​fulfilling the task will be complicated. goals of him.

What was the plot of the series 'Los del Solar'?

In each episode of 'Los del Solar', we saw Edmundo (Carlos Cano), the cheeky patriarchdevising new ways to scam some government entity, while his son Rocky (Manuel Gold) was dedicated to selling pirated DVDs and his daughter Molly (Sandra Vergara) took advantage of it to obtain money from elderly people in love. Added to this was the interference of a gossipy neighbor, the landlord of the place demanding rent in the style of Mr. Barriga, and his Cuban wife dedicated to Santeria. Naturally, his schemes always ended up failing.

What actors were part of the series 'Los del Solar'?

'Those of the Solar' It had great actors from Peruvian television and cinema. These artists were also involved in writing and directing the series before it aired. Although it did not last long on open air, its performers continue to be remembered.

Lorena Caravedo (Rebeca)

Manuel Gold (Rocky)

Sandra Vergara (Molly)

Pold Gastello (Carlitos)

Diego Alonso (Pepín)

Maryloly López (Celeste)

Mayella Lloclla (Juanita).

Diego Perez Raymond as 'Pepín' in the series 'Los del Solar'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

