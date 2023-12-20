Civil Guard agents found early this Wednesday the bodies of two brothers, aged 45 and 49, inside a vehicle on a road parallel to the CM-4004, at kilometer four, in the municipal area. from Casarrubios del Monte (Toledo), as confirmed by sources from the armed Institute. The two men had been shot when they were inside the car. Around 12:30 a.m. there was a call warning that gunshots had been heard in the area, where dozens of relatives and friends of the deceased gathered shortly after. Civil Guard investigators suspect that it is a settling of scores for drugs. The judge of court number 6 of Illescas has taken charge of the matter and has decreed the secrecy of the summary.

According to sources close to the case, the deceased lived in the Madrid town of Fuente el Saz del Jarama, and it was allegedly their nephew who alerted the police about what happened. The agents found one of the dead in the driver's seat and another, who presumably tried to escape, lying on the ground next to the car. The health services that went to the scene could only certify their deaths.

Agents from the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Toledo Civil Guard have found shell casings from short and long weapons at the scene of the double crime, but at the moment no arrests have been made. The vehicle where their bodies were found belonged to their mother. Sources cited by Europa Press indicate that the two deceased had a history of crimes related to riots and road safety.

About 70 relatives of the deceased have attended the scene of the events, which has forced the Civil Guard to reinforce its presence with patrols from the Toledo and Madrid Command.