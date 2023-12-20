Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) The “Atlaq” initiative was selected among the top 3 Gulf initiatives in the category of the best digital empowerment initiative for women, within the Digital Government Award for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in its fifth edition, which was held according to global standards that empower government agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. To share knowledge and achieve leadership in the level of digital government practices, as it provides a platform for competition between government agencies in the field of digital government, which helps in disseminating knowledge and enhancing the knowledge economy and global competitiveness of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The “Atlaq” program reached the final competition with both the Women’s Empowerment Program, organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the “Makeen” Program for developing women’s capabilities in the ICT sector, organized by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology in the Sultanate of Oman.

The “Atlaq” initiative is under the generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Nation”, and is organized by the General Women’s Union and Al Maqta Gateway of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, which was established in 2020. On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, it witnessed the graduation of 4 batches with the participation of 170 members in the training program, after which it was announced the launch of its fifth batch, which opened the door for young men to participate side by side with their young sisters for the first time, from the standpoint of social responsibility and service to the nation, in an effort to qualify future leaders. Of both genders to achieve sustainability in business development and the economic sector.

The training program established the best supportive and stimulating environment for the young men and women of the Emirates, which qualifies them to reach further and more distinguished horizons in the advanced technology sectors and innovative digital work systems in the fields of trade and logistics services. The total number of participants in all five batches reached 261 members, and registration requests exceeded 5,500 applications. Organizing more than 2,500 training sessions, recording more than 105,000 training hours, and members obtained more than 1,100 accredited certificates.

On this occasion, Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the General Women’s Union, extended her thanks and gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, who provided all the support, care, attention and encouragement to Emirati women to reach this level of empowerment in all fields, in addition to what Her Highness is and continues to do. She is making efforts to elevate the United Arab Emirates and advance its people, in addition to being a global symbol that every Emirati and Arab is proud of, for her efforts, initiatives, and generous giving to support women in the Emirates and the world.

Noura Al Suwaidi expressed her pride in the pioneering position achieved by the “Atlaq” initiative at the Gulf level, stressing that the UAE, with the visions and directives of the wise leadership, has become a global headquarters for developing and adopting the best advanced technology solutions and anticipating and designing future models in various fields of work.

She said: “Under the generous directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” we are working to enhance cooperation with our partners to achieve our strategic goals, and I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the digital sector in the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, for what it has provided since the launch of the initiative to translate the country’s directions and employ the concept of creativity. “And excellence in qualifying the generation to keep pace with global technological development, in a way that enhances the expertise of human capital as the main future driver of growth, and contributes to supporting the development process in the country to cross into the future and achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, and create a more diverse and flexible environment and enhance efficiency, productivity and quality of life.”

Noura Al-Suwaidi added: “The achievements achieved by the ‘Atlaq’ initiative since its launch urge me to praise the distinguished efforts of the training program team, which stands behind distinguished personalities, minds and innovators, who have contributed effectively and competently to achieving the goals of the initiative and providing the country with a generation capable of leading the helm of digital commerce and services.” Logistics.

In turn, Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of the Digital Sector and Maqta Gateway, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, said: “Over the past years, we have sought through the (Atlaq) platform to enhance the status of Emirati women and advance their capabilities in advanced technology sectors, and we will continue our work to empower them to build a more diverse society.” Comprehensive and innovative, in line with the directives of our wise leadership. With “Atreq” achieving this success, we have now entered a new phase, where we will expand the scope of the program to include Emirati male cadres.”

She added: “We will continue to work at Al Maqta Gateway and the Abu Dhabi Ports Group to consolidate our strong partnership with the General Women’s Union in order to support and sponsor the (Atlaq) programme. We will also continue to work together to support the career paths of our Emirati cadres and build a new generation of technology pioneers who will contribute effectively to accelerating access to the digitization of trade.”

In a related context, Engineer Ghalia Ali Al Mannai, Chairman of the Strategic and Development Affairs Committee of the General Women’s Union, Director of the Digital Innovation Laboratory at Al Maqta Gateway of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group and Director of the Executive Management of the “Atlaq” initiative, confirmed that the General Women’s Union continues its efforts in leading the issue of women’s empowerment in the country. Enhancing its capabilities and qualifying it for its vital role as a maker, contributor and influencer in all areas of sustainable development in the country. The “Atlaq” training program embodies this vision in accordance with a systematic strategic plan that has taken a proactive approach to consolidating the country’s position as a pioneer for the future and an incubating global environment for honing skills and empowering women with future tools and modern technology solutions, supported by techniques and technology with international specifications, which are adopted by the Abu Dhabi Ports Group and the General Women’s Union.

She explained that the General Women’s Union continues its tireless endeavor to innovate and adopt the latest programs and initiatives that keep pace with global technological development, and that enhance women’s capabilities in future sectors in cooperation with its strategic partners, in a way that rises to the level of great ambitions through which the country aspires to top the global competitiveness lists in the file of support and empowerment. woman.

The “Atlaq” initiative is a qualitative opportunity for exceptional national cadres to involve them in the manufacture and design of the digital economy based on innovation and modern technology and to build their capabilities in programming and artificial intelligence technology, within an advanced training program prepared according to a vision that anticipates the future, reads changes, and keeps national strategies and initiatives in mind. To contribute to translating the UAE’s directions included in the 50 Ten Principles Document, which will lead the country to improve the quality of life of its citizens, and move through it to a pioneering stage of development and progress.

It is worth noting that the Digital Government Award is a competition in which government agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries participate, by presenting their best practices in providing digital services according to certain criteria that are determined, in line with the Council’s principles and objectives, which aim to promote the building of a digital economy and a constructive society. The Gulf Cooperation Council Digital Government Award is organized once every two years, in conjunction with the GCC e-Government Conference or any Gulf event for the host country. The first session was held in the Sultanate of Oman in 2009, and the second session was held in the State of Kuwait in November 2011. The third session was held in the United Arab Emirates in 2013, the fourth session was held in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 2015, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosted the fifth session of the award in 2023.