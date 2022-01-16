Blogger and journalist Danae Mercer exposed the perfect figure of girls in photos on social networks and surprised fans. The corresponding post appeared on her page in Instagram.

The woman published a video in which she clearly proved that the attractive appearance in the photo in social networks is often fake. So, the heroine of the material appeared before the subscribers in a red bikini set and showed that, thanks to tricky posing techniques, the body can look completely different than it actually is.

Mercer arched slightly at the waist, pulled in her stomach, straightened her back, tensed her supporting leg and raised her hands up. Thus, in a few seconds, she managed to create the illusion of a slender athletic figure without flaws. “Don’t let the internet convince you that your thighs don’t look right. Photos on social networks go through many filters, ”she signed the post, which gained more than 58 thousand likes.

Related materials:

Subscribers thanked the blogger for honesty in the comments. “Thanks for being natural”, “Sometimes I really don’t like myself because of social networks”, “Thanks for showing us that this is normal. By the way, you are beautiful”, “Thank you for normalizing real bodies and highlighting how many fakes on the Internet! Our superpower lies in being ourselves!” they wrote.

In November 2021, another blogger revealed the secrets of a slim body in pictures on social networks. Body positivity activist Bree Lenehan regularly shares pictures of what her body really looks like without photoshop. So, the girl made several collages, in which she posed in a brown tracksuit, consisting of a crop top and bike shorts.