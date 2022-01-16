This edition of the Big Brother VIP it is the longest ever and tenants are absolutely suffering from it. Even those who seemed the calmest eventually lost their temper and it comes to Manuel Bortuzzo.

Lately Katia Ricciarelli has certainly led to exhaustion many competitors, but Manuel Bortuzzo also seems to have reached the limit, despite having always shown himself to be very polite to everyone.

Friday night while the boy was out with Lulu, Katia Ricciarelli arrived and asked the two to leave the plates and glasses. The boy, however, complained that it is not their thing, but of all those who have gone to bed and specified: “We stop smoking and arrive. Whoever ate has gone to sleep. Now I finish eating and arrive“.

However, the opera singer persevered and the swimmer closed the discussion in a colorful way: “Here go to bed go, go to bed which is better instead of breaking the shit“.

On the same night, the boy also sought clarification with Soleil Sorge who he mentioned in the previous episode. The young man explained to the roommate why that nomination: