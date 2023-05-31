Rimini – One open letter to Vasco Rossi to urge the rocker, who exerts a “powerful influence” on young people, to encourage the kids “perhaps even from the front of the Romeo Neri stage to continue like this, to always be generous” as they have been in recent days shoveling mud in Romagna affected by the flood. To write to the singer of Zocca is Monsignor Nicolo Anselmi, bishop of Rimini, a city that tomorrow and Friday will host the sound-check open to the members of the fan-club and the zero date of the new Blasco tour.

“Dear Vasco – writes the original bishop of Genoa in a passage – I take the liberty of speaking to you because, even though I have never met you personally, I feel you are almost like one of the family” and, therefore, “I too wanted to welcome you to the our city”. Here, he adds, “thousands of young people and adults await you, some camped out for days outside the stadium. Over many of them you exercise a powerful influence. In recent days many children and young people have generously involved themselves in helping the flooded populations of yours, our region” and, he adds in another passage of the letter, “the whole world has seen their inner beauty”.

Therefore, Anselmi argues, “if you can, encourage them to keep it up, to always be generous, attentive to those who suffer, to the sick, to those who are foreigners and find it difficult to integrate, available to keep an elderly person company, to help a child in difficulty with his studies, to be close to those who feel alone and empty. Heartfelt thanks – concludes the bishop – I accompany you in prayer”.