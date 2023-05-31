Raf Grassetti, former art director of the God of War seriesannounced that he was hired by Netflix to join its internal development team, where he will work on the new triple A game together with also Joseph Staten, former head of the Halo series at 343 Industries.

It really seems that Netflix is ​​putting together a sort of dream team for this new project, which appears to be the first large-caliber game developed directly by the company, following the new momentum shown in the field of videogame development.

“I am happy to announce that I have joined Netflix to develop a triple-A game based on a original intellectual property“, Grassetti wrote in a tweet. “I am very excited to build a team and work with the amazing Joseph Staten, Jerry Edsall and Chacko Sonny, creating new worlds with them”.

We have no information on the game in question yet, but it seems to be a project of large caliber. Last April it was announced that Joseph Staten had joined Netflix to work on this title, after his long career at Bungie and then 343 Industries, largely linked to the Halo series.

Grassetti had announced the abandonment of Santa Monica only a few days ago and now we have discovered its new destination, waiting to know something about the project under development.