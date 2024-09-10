He Mexican YouTuber Ricardo Peralta, member of “Pepe & Teo”the first LGBTQ+ YouTube channel in Spanish, faced a tough challenge in the second season of “La casa de los famosos México”a reality show produced by TelevisaUnivisión and EndemolShine Boomdog. The content creator He admits not having fully understood this game of strategies, alliances and betrayals, and due to certain actions he became one of the inhabitants most repudiated by the public.however, All this has left him with a great learning experience.

In a pleasant chat for Debate, the actor and comedian Ricardo Peralta (“Clumsy”), commented that He entered “The House of the Famous Mexico” believing that he would be light, happiness and harmony“and I came out finding out that it was quite the opposite. It is a very interesting experiment, confinement generates things for you, living with people too, and well, what happened happened, I am very aware of what I have to learn and I am working on it, because I am also going to have to dive into all the social networks, but I have already been told (everything that is happening outside).”

When you have time, Ricardo Peralta makes introspective journeys in his person, in his actions, always trying to review what he could have done better, what he accepts was missing in the reality show.. “I was playing a game that I never understood, that clearly no strategy worked and this is how I am going to face this whole situation, because the person who is going to grow after all this work, is going to be me, because after these downs there is always a learning that is hard, but if it is not done, then you will be making the same mistake over and over again.” The member of “Pepe & Teo” He stressed that always try to be the best version of yourself.

Although “The House of the Famous Mexico” does not define who Ricardo Peralta isthis It is a part of yourself that you need to review“and that I need to talk to my therapist to get a psychological and emotional alignment and balancing.”

Ricardo Peralta, former contestant on “La casa de los famosos México”, stresses that one must lower one’s ego and be humble. Photo: courtesy of Televisa

Ricardo Peralta35 years old, He spent 49 days in “The House of the Famous Mexico 2”being the seventh eliminated from the second seasona. One day after leaving the reality show, “Torpecillo” had an emotional reunion with his dear friend, the content creator César Doroteo, better known as Teo. Being together again, Tears were inevitable.

“Yesterday I saw him, Charly (her boyfriend) and he came to the big recording studio for me and as soon as I saw him, I just hugged him and said: ‘oh, this was really hard, I don’t even know what I was doing, I don’t know, help me, I don’t know what I am, I don’t know my name’, I hugged him a lot and said to me: ‘this is what happens to me in Turkey bitch, hahaha (in reference to Teo’s participation in the reality show ‘La Isla: desafio en Turkey’). Well, crying is not good, you have to resist, you have to learn and you have to move on,” said Ricardo Peralta.

All the fuss generated by the reality show gave the YouTuber a valuable lesson: Knowing that sometimes, even if you think you already have the answers and you already know what you are going to do, it is not always like that.“I was this person who says: ‘if this happens to me, I’m going to do this, if a situation like this is put on me, I know I’m going to respond like this’, you never know until it happens to you and that’s what happened to me, it was hard, it’s going to be hard and that’s like one of the greatest lessons, knowing that one never stops learning, one never stops getting to know oneself and moving on, because that’s what makes us human, making mistakes and getting over them.”

After finishing his commitments after leaving “The house of the famous Mexico 2”Ricardo Peralta will take a few days off and completely “disconnect” in order to then “help me fix this situation in my head” and continue working, “because this is what one does, one wanted to make it into the world of art and the world of art is difficult.”

Ricardo Peraltafrom “Pepe & Teo”, thanks with all his heart the people who supported him in “La casa de los famosos México”. He also offered an apology “because surely they had to endure and say: ‘oh, I don’t even know who I’m defending anymore’”. And to the people who have thrown a lot of hate at him he says: “I know that you can’t learn from other people’s heads, but, well, they should check if those behaviors that they think I have, the people who threw hate at me don’t have them and if they don’t have them, well, they should tell me how they do it, because I need them”. The youtuber He reiterates that he has to learn from all this“And I am here to learn as many times as necessary, because what one also has to learn is to lower one’s ego and be humble.”

