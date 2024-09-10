Just days after pledging a fix for Star Wars Outlaws’ “unfair” and “incredibly punishing” insta-fail stealth sequences, Ubisoft has released a brand-new patch doing just that – and it introduces a bunch of other features, including cross-progression support, too.

It’s unclear how extensive these initial changes to stealth are in Outlaws’ new Title Update 1.1.2, with today’s patch notes failing to go into much detail. They do, however, promise “tweaks and improvements on some challenging stealth moments”, with an additional note confirming the “level of detection [has been] depending on location”, and that players are now “less likely adjusted to be detected while rolling.”

1.1.2’s next big addition is support for cross-progression and cross-saving via Ubisoft Connect, and that’s accompanied by the likes of PC performance improvements and optimizations, crash fixes and stability improvements across all platforms, plus various bug fixes. The Hyperspace mission has been fixed, for instance, meaning players can finally take off, and PS5 players can now unlock the Old School Cool trophy and platinum the game.

Here’s a Star Wars Outlaws gameplay showcase.Watch on YouTube

Star Wars Outlaws’ 1.1.2 update weighs in at 1.92GB on PS5, 2.25GB on Xbox Series X/S, and 1.89GB on PC. Full patch notes – which don’t include all the planned tweaks Star Wars Outlaws director Julian Gerighty recently outlined – can be Found on Ubisoft’s website.

Unfortunately, Eurogamer’s Chris Tapsell felt Star Wars Outlaws’ flaws ran considerably deeper than its wonky stealth in his two out of five review. “The result is a series of quite painful comparisons,” he wrote. “It lacks the branching, open stealth of an Arkham game, the systemic options of a Dishonored or the incisive, relentlessly satisfying speed of picking enemies off in Assassin’s Creed. It lacks the linear polish and charisma of Uncharted. Lacks the animation flow to its yellow-ledge platforming next to a Horizon, or the sheer joy of taking platforming and making it into an actual game in itself, as in Star Wars Jedi.”