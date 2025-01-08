After weeks of great tension in Can Barça due to the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, the Blaugrana entity breathes calmly: the CSD has granted this Wednesday the precautionary measure to its players and both will be able to play again. News that has caused a euphoric celebration for Joan Laporta.

The culé president could not contain the joy after the resolution of the Higher Sports Council, which, a few hours before FC Barcelona faces off with Athletic for the first ticket to the final of the Spanish Super Cup, has left the cancellation of Dani’s licenses void. Olmo and Pau Víctor that the Monitoring Commission of the RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement ruled last Saturday, January 4.

At the King Abdullah Sports City facilities, the Catalan clenched his fists, hugged Enric Masip, shouted with happiness and left even a sleeve cut as a celebration.