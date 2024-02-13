With the votes of Democratic senators and some Republicans, the United States Senate approved this Tuesday morning (13) a bill to help Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan with US$95.3 billion. The decision comes after President Biden's effort to send more aid to the European country, and sets up a confrontation with the Chamber.

According to the American press, the foreign aid package includes millions of dollars for Ukraine, which has faced shortages of supplies and labor, and also reserves amounts for security assistance to Israel, and humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza. , in the West Bank.

To obtain a majority in the Senate, a coalition of Republican senators, who resisted pressure from former president and re-election candidate Donald Trump, joined the Democrats in the final vote.

Thus, the bipartisan coalition of senators approved the foreign aid package in a vote that ended 70 to 29, with 22 Republican senators voting in favor, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Although it gained Senate approval, the future of the new legislation, which only includes foreign aid measures, is uncertain in the Chamber, where it will need to be ratified later this week.

There, Republicans have for months opposed continued funding for Ukraine's war against Russia, while Trump argues that the United States should not provide foreign aid unless it is a loan.

Initial project

The Democratic bill initially included an agreement on immigration restrictions with which they tried to gain support from Republicans, but this attempt did not work.

That immigration pact, which a bipartisan group of senators negotiated for weeks with White House officials, collapsed last week following Trump's criticism of the agreement, despite the text including immigration restrictions that conservatives have requested for years.