The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has revealed that The average wait time for an in-person appointment with a family doctor has increased to almost six days. A rather worrying fact that has generated some debate in the social networks.

And it is no wonder: exceed the maximum waiting period of 48 hours for non-urgent care agreed upon by all autonomous communities and the Ministry of Health and, also, because the recorded deadlines have worsened by a large percentage compared to 2023except for pediatric care.

In depth

More specifically, the 5.9 days recorded represent one day more than the previous year and almost triple the days agreed by the health administrations, which are only met in one 27% of appointments, according to data collected from more than 3,000 members of the organization to the family doctor, the pediatrician and the nursing professional in Primary Care.

In relation to the autonomous communities, they have not experienced any improvement compared to last year (2023). What’s more, Catalonia continues to have the worst results with 7.7 days average in-person wait. Of course, in Andalusia is the area where this wait has increased the most, going from five days to 7.2.

More details

Although the OCU emphasizes that it is a bad result, the “better outlook“The residents of Castilla y León, Cantabria and Asturiaswith less than four days on average.

In the midst of all this, Pediatrics has experienced a reduction of “two tenths” in timewhich is 2.7 days for both in-person and telephone appointments. In nursing services, in turn, the average wait for in-person appointments has gone from two to three days, while the telephone appointment has also increased from 1.8 to 2.5 days.

With all this, it is logical and normal that this private, non-profit organization has urged strengthen teams, free them from bureaucratic burdens, once again give prestige to the family doctor specialty…