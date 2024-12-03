The new Board of Directors of RTVE has already made the decision in its first meeting that Alfonso Morales returns as general secretary of this management body, a position from which he resigned last March, when there was a division of opinion within the Corporation’s management.

Morales presented his resignation on March 27 in a Council in which the director of General Content at that time, José Pablo López, current president, and the interim president, Elena Sánchez, were also dismissed.

That Morales presented his resignation was a condition that some councilors set to approve the appointment of Cascajosa Conception as interim president, after the dismissal of Elena Sánchez, as explained at that time by sources from the previous Council.

Morales was general secretary of RTVE from May 2021 to March 2024 and president of the Board of Directors of Telemadrid from 2016 to 2021, as reported by the Corporation.

Graduate in Law and doctor in Journalism and Communication Sciences, he is an expert in the telecommunications sector: he worked in the National Observatory of Telecommunications and the Information Society and in the Digital Economy Directorate of the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and for the Information Society (2012-2013).

From 2006 to 2012 it was advisor to the Ministry of the Presidency for the audiovisual and telecommunications sector, and between 1998 and 2005 he served as a technician for the Telecommunications Market Commission.

From 1993 to 1997 he practiced law as a specialist in Private Law. He has experience in legislation and the audiovisual market, advertising, audience analysis, legal regulation of content, administration of audiovisual companies and protection of minors in the audiovisual field and the Internet.

Inauguration of the president and the councilors

In this first meeting, the new Council has appointed as president Jose Pablo Lopezafter taking office this Monday, as did the other fourteen councilors.

These are: Miquel Calçada, Esther de la Mata, Mercedes de Pablos, Rosa León, Teresa Martín, Mariano Minuesa, María Solana, Angélica Rubio, Sergi Sol, Marta Ribas, Eladio Jareño, Rubén Moreno, Ignacio Ruiz-Jarabo and Marina Vila.

The president has sent a letter to the workers in which he reminds the new RTVE Board of Directors that recently there have been episodes within it that “should not be repeated” due to the respect that the Corporation deserves, and has warned them that the work must be based on collaboration.

He emphasizes to the staff their “right to know not to be subject to the continuous ups and downs that have occurred in the management of the company” and to have a professional career, and asks them for “a point of nonconformity” and to banish “the this has always been done this way“and be able to change what they don’t like.