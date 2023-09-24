Governor of the Kursk Region Starovoit reported on the operation of air defense systems in the region

In the Kursk region, the air defense system (air defense) was activated for the second time in a day. The governor of the Russian border region, Roman Starovoyt, announced this on Sunday, September 24. Telegram.

The head of the region did not give details of what happened. He only asked local residents to remain calm.

Earlier, on September 24, Starovoit already reported on the operation of air defense systems in the Kursk region. “I ask residents to remain calm,” the head of the region noted and recommended that citizens contact emergency services if suspicious objects are detected.

Later, the Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod and Kursk regions. According to the Russian defense department, the aircraft-type UAV planned to attack targets on Russian territory.