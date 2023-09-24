This is the first time in the history of the English Premier League that a team has achieved this victory with goals scored by 8 different players.

Newcastle did not show any signs of feeling tired after playing their first match in the Champions League in 20 years, in a draw with Milan last week, and they led 3-0 at the end of the first half through Sean Longstaff, Dan Byrne and Sven Botman.

The second half was similar, and Kieran Trippier made his third goal when Callon Wilson scored, before Anthony Gordon also succeeded in scoring the fifth goal with a perfect shot from outside the penalty area, and Sheffield fans began to leave the stadium after an hour of play.

Miguel Almiron and Bruno Guimarães also scored, making the score 7-0, before substitute Alexander Isak concluded the goal festival, bringing the winning team to eighth place in the standings.