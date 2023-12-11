'The Suit', a black comedy starring Javier Gutiérrez and Luis Bermejo, will inaugurate on January 19 the semi-annual programming of the Guerra de Lorca theater, which was presented this Monday by the Councilor for Culture, Santiago Parra. He highlighted that the premise of the scheduled shows will be quality at affordable prices.

The councilor highlighted the arrival for the first time in Lorca of the opera 'Norma', a performance that will stop in Paris and other French cities, but whose tour in Spain is limited and in the Region it will only stop in Cartagena and Lorca.

The musicals also stand out within the stage script of the Teatro Guerra, some with numerous awards such as 'Aladín, a brilliant musical', scheduled for February 1; 'Alice in the Wonderland Musical' on May 10 or 'Dumbo, the Musical', the latter being inclusive, on May 24. The performance of the kyiv ballet is also planned, which will stage 'The Nutcracker' on February 6, which will benefit the children of Ukraine through Unicef.

Theatrical comedies will also have a leading role thanks to actors such as Santi Rodríguez with the play 'Espíritu, a comedy to die of laughter', on January 26. On March 1 it will be the turn of actors Pedro Santomera, Julio Navarro, Manuel de Reyes and Carmen Liz with 'Páncreas. A comedy of Death'. Candela Peña and Pilar Castro will take to the stage at Guerra with the production 'Contracciones' on April 19 and Malena Alterio will star alongside David Lorente on April 26 in 'The Friends of Them Two'.

The 15th anniversary concert of the Murcian group Essencial Rock Band, scheduled for February 8, and the performance of the humorous quintet Yllana, which presents 'Greenpiss' on February 23, and Mayumaná on March 8, will be added to the program. For the little ones, the Department of Culture has programmed shows such as 'Pazz', 'The Chocolate House', the puppet show 'Cloud to Cloud' and 'The Seven Little Goats'.