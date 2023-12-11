During The Game Awards ceremony last week, Christopher Judge, the voice of Kratos in the new God of War games, made a comment about Call of Duty that, at the time, was quite funny, but was severely criticized by the developers. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, who didn't find it funny to make fun of their work, especially under their circumstances.

At the ceremony, Judge, who presented the award for Best Performance, decided to make a joke about how long his acceptance speech was when he won this award in last year's edition, and mentioned that This lasted longer than the campaign. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIsomething that caused different reactions in the public. This is what he commented:

“I'm not going to stay here giving long speeches. I'm going to follow the script. There is no eight-minute speech like last year. But, fun fact, my speech was actually longer than this year's Call of Duty campaign.”

Although at the event we could see multiple attendees laughing. However, on social networks this comment was not so well received, especially by developers and former developers of Call of Duty, who decided to defend their work and severely criticize Judge for his joke. Ajinkya Limaye, former Call of Duty developer at Infinity Ward who now works as a senior systems designer at Bungie, mentioned:

“It is funny. But yeah, the metrics of Call of Duty destroying absolutely every God of War game (probably combined with being honest) is also equally (if not more) ridiculous.”

For its part, Nelson Plumey, associate art director of the Call of Duty studio at Treyarchhe pointed:

“Imagine having a brief user engagement once the game is consumed. “I can't identify myself.”

Similarly, Darcy Sandall, Senior Engineer at another Call of Duty developer at Sledgehammer Gamesadded:

“Honestly, as Call of Duty developers, we've heard much worse. But we don't expect it from a partner, at an event that's supposed to celebrate this year's achievements in gaming. Especially with all the information that was leaked about its development.”

The developers weren't the only ones who didn't find Judge's comment funny, as Multiple fans also expressed their discontent.. Such is the case of Windows Central's Jez Corden, who not only criticized the actor, but also pointed out the lack of attention that developers received at The Game Awards this year. This is what he commented:

“Say what you want about Call of Duty MW3 critically, but it's in bad taste to have approved a dumb teleprompter joke that attacks the developers. The development of that game was incredibly difficult and well documented. Attacking developers is a wrong decision. Celebrate the developers my ass.”

Notably, developer tweets have been deleted, probably to send some kind of problems with Activision. Let us remember that reports indicated that a new Call of Duty installment was not even planned this year. However, by mid-year plans had been revealed for an expansion to the campaign. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. However, this did not happen, and instead the company gave us a completely new game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It was developed in 18 months, and the developers suffered from crunch, so the community and the people who made this delivery possible are not happy with the way their work was received, especially considering the conditions under which it was done. The comment, plus the little attention the developers received at The Game Awards, angered many people.

For now, There is no response from Judge or The Game Awards to these criticisms, and it is likely that none will decide to escalate this situation. On related topics, you can learn more about Christopher Judge's commentary here. Likewise, these are the first details of the next Call of Duty.

Editor's Note:

While Judge's comment was certainly funny, especially to someone outside the situation, it's also true that he didn't need to make fun of one of the most controversial developments of the year. It's true that developers seem to be left out at The Game Awards, and this needs to change.

Via: IGN