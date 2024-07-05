Contrary to what many expected, Rebaño did not sign reinforcements that would impress its fans, who once again feel betrayed by the lack of effort from its board, who only saw how the players they had in mind left for another team.

This week, the Guadalajara team added the Mexican-American midfielder to its ranks Fidel Barajascoming from the Real Salt Lake of the MLSapart from adding another from the North American championship, Daniel Aguirre of the Los Angeles Galaxyas well as Omar Govea of Striped. For the under-21 categories, they signed: Bruce El-Mesmari and Mauricio Reyesfrom the America.

As for casualties, goodbye was said to Alan Torres, Ronaldo Cisneros, Jose Juan Macias and Miguel Jimenezwhile they returned from their loan Luis Olivas and Sergio Flores.

In the end, the Argentine coach Fernando Gago can be happy because he has his full squad with no injuries or suspensions, so some of them should become key elements to add three points against the Red Devils.

Last semester he had the bad luck of suffering a fracture in his face due to a collision with Matthew Chavezwhich kept him away from the pitch for a while. After his return, he regained the starting position and El Tiba became a key piece in the lower half alongside Chiquete Orozcoso much so that Guadalajara did not concede goals in several matches. For this same reason, it was decided to renew the youth player, so he once again has to become a strength to stop the rival attack led by Alexis Vegawhich you will surely want to convert to your ex.