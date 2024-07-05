This Saturday, July 6th, Chivas debuts in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXreceiving in the Akron Stadium to the Tolucafor Matchday 1. Precisely both teams faced each other in the Playoffs of the Clausura 2024, with the red and white team winning in the quarterfinals by the minimum difference obtained by Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzman in the first leg.
Contrary to what many expected, Rebaño did not sign reinforcements that would impress its fans, who once again feel betrayed by the lack of effort from its board, who only saw how the players they had in mind left for another team.
This week, the Guadalajara team added the Mexican-American midfielder to its ranks Fidel Barajascoming from the Real Salt Lake of the MLSapart from adding another from the North American championship, Daniel Aguirre of the Los Angeles Galaxyas well as Omar Govea of Striped. For the under-21 categories, they signed: Bruce El-Mesmari and Mauricio Reyesfrom the America.
As for casualties, goodbye was said to Alan Torres, Ronaldo Cisneros, Jose Juan Macias and Miguel Jimenezwhile they returned from their loan Luis Olivas and Sergio Flores.
In the end, the Argentine coach Fernando Gago can be happy because he has his full squad with no injuries or suspensions, so some of them should become key elements to add three points against the Red Devils.
Roberto Alvarado
As happened last semester, El Piojo is expected to be the reference of the attack, the intelligent man and the one who generates the most outstanding dangerous actions thanks to his mobility on the right side or, in the center, since Fernando Gago He placed him in that zone with good feelings, without forgetting that he is normally the team’s top scorer. After the scarce opportunity that he was given Jaime Lozano in the America Cupsurely the attacker will seek to shine to the maximum and will have the responsibility of feeding balls to the forward that he will surely lead Ricardo Marin.
Raul Rangel
Another who came to the America Cupbut he only watched from the bench, although he previously made his debut with the Tricolor senior team in a match against Uruguaywhere he was thrashed and learned a lesson about facing a powerhouse. Last tournament was his first time as a starter under the red and white goal, giving a lot of confidence and, most importantly, earning the trust of the fans, after some championships where he did not have a trusted man. With good reflexes, he is expected to prevent any goal from the choriceros.
Gilberto Sepulveda
Last semester he had the bad luck of suffering a fracture in his face due to a collision with Matthew Chavezwhich kept him away from the pitch for a while. After his return, he regained the starting position and El Tiba became a key piece in the lower half alongside Chiquete Orozcoso much so that Guadalajara did not concede goals in several matches. For this same reason, it was decided to renew the youth player, so he once again has to become a strength to stop the rival attack led by Alexis Vegawhich you will surely want to convert to your ex.
Omar Govea
Unfortunately for the pivot, he arrived at a time when the fans are very upset with the board headed by Amaury Vergarasince the main rival continues to move away with respect to titles and all the candidates to put on the jersey ended up going to another team due to the low ambitions of those in long pants, bringing some young people from the MLS and the U-21 from Coapa who are not convincing. From day one, the man from Potosí will have to show his worth, although he will surely be used as a substitute for the second half.
Fernando Beltran
It is a fact that El Nene has a stone in his shoe, since he was cut from the final list of the America Cupas happened to him in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, without forgetting that his name was placed outside the fold, since his level has dropped considerably, so much so that some Chiva-hermanos no longer trust him. Without the arrival of heavy reinforcements and the unknown of how he will be Victor Guzmanwill have to take charge of moving the reins of the midfield alongside Erick Gutierrez to be able to start off on the right foot.
