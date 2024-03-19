Julián Zucchi, renowned Argentine performer, has been at the center of controversy since Slavic Yidda revealed that he was unfaithful to her, which caused the end of their long 11-year relationship. However, the star of 'Yes, my love' has recently been making headlines for her romance with Priscila Mateo, a reporter for 'Magaly TV, la firma'. The young woman was captured entering the building where the Argentine resides, located in the Magdalena district, something that was quickly justified by Zucchi. He assured that she was only worried about the difficult moment she is experiencing after the media scandal.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina reveals concern about her reporter Priscila Mateo: “Julián has told her to resign”

Why did Priscila Mateo go to Julián Zucchi's house?

On Friday, March 15, around 11.38 pm, the cameras of 'Magaly TV, the firm' they caught to Priscila Mateo entering the house where Julián Zucchi lives with his two children. Later, at 2:16 am on Saturday, March 16, the reporter was seen leaving the building, trying to hide her face. However, what caught her attention the most was that the Argentine did not accompany her to take her taxi, but rather left her with the building's security guard while he remained at the reception.

On the other hand, Magaly Medina revealed that the reporter had expressed her intention to keep distance from Zucchi and communicate only by telephone, but was later caught in compromising situations with the actor in a nightclub.

This situation is quite uncomfortable for 'Urraca', who harshly criticized both the attitude of the former Parcheesi member and that of the reporter. She announced that Priscila Mateo would be considering resigning on the actor's recommendation. However, this information was denied by the Argentine.

What did Julián Zucchi say about Priscila Mateo's presence in his house?

In response to these accusations, Julián Zucchi issued a statement clarifying that it was Priscila Mateo's decision to visit him at his home and that he had no contact with his children, since the meeting took place in other facilities of the building.

YOU CAN SEE: Julián Zucchi denies having asked Priscila Mateo to resign from Magaly TV: “Absolutely false”

“It is important to clarify that this visit occurred more than an hour after my children fell asleep, and at no time did Priscila have contact with them. We met in a room in my building, not in my apartment”said the actor in the statement through Instagram.

However, these statements would not be entirely true. In the images released by 'Magaly TV, the firm', it is seen that Julián and Priscila are going down the elevator, which would prove that they were both in the actor's house and not in a room in the building, as Zucchi claimed. And not only that, but the interpreter said that they had been accompanied by his manager; but according to 'Urraca', they never saw the Argentine's representative.

Were Julián Zucchi and Priscila Mateo together this weekend?

The news about Priscila Mateo and Julián Zucchi continues in the public eye, since they were recently seen together in a well-known restobar. The images, supposedly recorded on Sunday, March 17, show the couple enjoying the music and the festive atmosphere of the premises, in addition to sharing several drinks with a group of friends.

The couple, made up of the interpreter and the reporter, no longer hide their relationship from the public. They were recorded kissing and hugging, in addition to moving to the rhythm of several romantic songs, according to the report published in 'Amor y Fuego'.

#Julián #Zucchi #explains #presence #Priscila #Mateo #house #Magaly #denies #ampay