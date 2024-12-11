The next July 3, 2025 Gloria Trevi will give a very special concert: he will perform at the WiZink Center in Madrid in what will be your only concert in Spain and Europe in the immediate future.

It will be an important date for the millions of fans that the Mexican diva has in Spain and Europe, and it guarantees her becoming one of the shows freshest and funniest of the year in our country.

The Mexican is, on her own merits, one of the most important living Mexican artists. Her talent and her legacy are immeasurable, as is her influence on the pop culture of the Spanish-speaking world, where she is known for her vitality, her talent and her overflowing performance capacity, which makes her a show woman of reference worldwide.

With more than 30 million records sold behind him throughout three decades of career, thanks, among others, to hits as everyone looks at me, with eyes closed either You didn’t want to hurt meGloria Trevi is a true live animal who, in her latest tourhas sold more than 300,000 tickets and holds records such as being the highest-grossing Mexican artist in the United States, among many others.

Now, the I feel so alone will present this summer its Trevi Hits at the WiZink Center, a concert where she will review the greatest hits of her career accompanied by a spectacular productionat the height of the collection of iconic songs that the Mexican will present in Madrid with the help of Iglesias Entertainment, the leading promoter of Latin American music in Spain, and whose tickets will go on sale this Thursday, December 12, at 5:00 p.m. on Ticketmaster.