In the midst of a Copa America marked by refereeing controversies, A European referee will be in charge of the game in which Colombia will seek to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament. The team led by Néstor Lorenzo will face Panama on Saturday in Glendale (Arizona).

According to the criteria of

Italian Maurizio Mariani will lead a refereeing group from that country who will be in charge of the match. His compatriots Daniele Bindoni and Alberto Tegoni will be on the lines, and Marco di Bello and Aleandro di Paolo will be in charge of the VAR.

The fourth referee will be Peruvian Kevin Ortega and the second AVAR will be Bolivian Gery Vargas.

Maurizio Mariani Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Mariani is 42 years old and has been an international since 2019. He arrived at the Copa América as part of an exchange of referees between UEFA and CONMEBOL, which brought a group of Argentines, led by Facundo Tello, to the Eurocup.

The Italian has refereed four Champions League matches in his career, three of them in 2022. He also has experience in the Europa League and Conference League, plus two qualifying games for the current European Championship. In the Copa América it will be his third match: he has already refereed the United States vs. Bolivia and Jamaica vs. Venezuela.

The second European referee to whistle for Colombia in the Copa America

Colombia has already had the experience of being officiated by a European referee at the Copa América. In the 2021 edition of Brazil, in which there was also an exchange, the Spaniard Jesús Gil Manzano officiated the quarter-final match against Uruguay, in Brasilia.

Jesus Gil Manzano Photo:AFP Share

The match ended in a goalless draw and the team then managed by Reinaldo Rueda reached the semi-finals after winning 4-2 on penalties.

SPORTS

More Sports News