The Foreigners can apply for a temporary stay permit or parole in the United States by urgent humanitarian reasons or of significant public benefit. The majority identifies this option for certain citizens, but it is also an alternative for some businessmen as long as a series of requirements are met.

Through a publication on its official website, The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) points out that the temporary stay permit allows a person who would otherwise be inadmissible to enter the territory to remain in the country, and clarifies that parole does not mean that the person has a permit based on immigration law, so it is not an option to evade the visa process.

In the case of companies, under the international business rule, The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) can grant temporary stay permission to non-U.S. citizen entrepreneurs that demonstrate that they can provide a significant public benefit through their business.

In order to be considered, it is necessary to comply with the following rules:

Be the principal owner of a startup company created over the last five years in the United States with the potential for rapid growth and job creation. Have a central and active role in the company in such a way that it is key to its success. The company must have received significant capital investment from U.S. investors or be a beneficiary of economic development, research, development, or job creation grants from government entities. Deserve the benefit in some way.

How to apply to be an entrepreneur with humanitarian parole

Those who meet the aforementioned requirements must submit form I-941, application for a temporary stay permit for an entrepreneur, as well as evidence that the conditions are met and pay a fee of US$1,200 plus an additional US$85 for biometric services. The authorities explain that submitting the form does not constitute a grant of permission.

Those who obtain authorization should know that their spouse and children under 21 years of age can also request a temporary residence permit to be able to accompany or meet with the businessman. In that case, it will be necessary to present the I-131 form, in addition to paying US$575 and an extra US$85 for biometric services. If the process is approved, the entrepreneur's spouse can later apply for employment authorization, but the children will not be eligible for this benefit.