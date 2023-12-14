Predictable, but finally confirmed: you will soon be able to shift gears yourself in the inline-six version of the BMW Z4.

Sometimes something can be so predictable, but still become a cool addition to the automotive landscape. Like a BMW Z4 with manual gearbox.

Technically it had been there a long time. The entry-level versions of the BMW Z4, the sDrive20i and sDrive30i had a manual gearbox. These are the versions with the B48B20 four-cylinder with 197 or 258 hp. If you wanted the full-fat BMW Z4 M40i with the 340 hp B58B30 inline-six, you could only choose the automatic.

The brother of the BMW Z4, the Toyota GR Supra, gave hope for an M40i with a manual gearbox. It was initially only available with an automatic version of the B58, but Toyota launched a limited edition Supra with a B58 and a manual gearbox. So it is possible. We have heard on many forums and from many rumor mills that the BMW Z4 will also have such a version. The combination of a huge mountain of rumors, also from reliable sources, with the logic of the manual Supra: then it must be so. But BMW kept its jaws tight.

The high word is out at BMW. Through them Instagram page the brand announces that it is coming: the BMW Z4 M40i with manual gearbox. Furthermore, BMW is not very generous with details, except that it will come in 2024.

As mentioned, the manual BMW Z4 M40i should not be a surprise at all. It is a copy of the Toyota GR Supra, but with a fabric folding roof. In terms of horsepower and figures you should count on 340 hp, with a slightly slower sprint time. There is also a good chance that BMW will charge a surcharge for the version with a manual gearbox. It could even be a limited edition just like the Supra.

Can the combination of manual gearbox and inline six convince you when it comes to the BMW Z4? Then your 2024 couldn't start better.

