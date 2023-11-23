The project revolves around connecting downtown Alexandria to Abu Qir, located in the northeast of the city. It will extend over a distance of 21.7 km, and will include twenty stations in addition to two warehouses.

“Thales has a long history in Egypt since we first worked with the National Tunnel Authorities on the Cairo Metro, 35 years ago,” said Alessio Bensivini, General Manager of Thales Land Transport Systems in Egypt.

Thales indicated in a statement that the goal behind the project is “to reduce traffic congestion on the roads in Alexandria and contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in this city with a population of five million people.”

Thales will also deploy its own signaling technology called CBTC (Communication-Based Train Control) which allows trains to be in constant contact with the ground to know precisely “train locations, distances and moving speeds”.

The French company will also provide video surveillance solutions, among other things, to prevent network intrusion.