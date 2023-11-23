Former president of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) will visit Buenos Aires to meet with the elected president of Argentina, Javier Mileiaccording to an official statement from the office of the leader of La Libertad Avanza.

On Wednesday night, Milei received a call from the Republican leader, “who congratulated him and pointed out that the victory by a wide margin in last Sunday’s election had a great impact worldwide,” according to the text from the Office of the President-Elect of the Argentine Republic, name adopted by his team since the Monday after the elections.

In that communication, the former North American president “anticipated that he will travel to the City of Buenos Aires to meet with him.”

This message on social networks was published minutes after journalist Luis Majul, who works in various Argentine media, including La Nación, published the news on his social network account X and added that “the contact was facilitated by Eduardo Bolsonaro “, son of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2023).

Confirmation from Milei himself was immediate, as he responded to this post with a brief phrase: “That’s right.”

The leader, who will preside over Argentina from December 10, spoke the day before with the current president of the United States, Joe Biden, who congratulated him on his victory in the second round of the elections on November 19, but declined his invitation to the inauguration due to scheduling problems.

President-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei.

Biden, 81, will run for re-election in the United States, which will hold presidential elections in November next year. Among the Republican candidates who could face Biden in the race for the White House is former President Trump, for whom the Argentine economist has had very complimentary words.

On election night, Trump declared himself “proud” of the libertarian’s victory. “Congratulations to Javier Milei for a great election as president of Argentina. The whole world was watching you! I am very proud of you,” the Republican expressed on social networks. You will turn your country around and make Argentina great again!” Trump added.

In another message, the former president posted a photograph of Milei and wrote: “Let’s make Argentina great again,” in reference to the slogan popularized by the Republican in the 2016 elections, “Let’s make America great again.”

EFE