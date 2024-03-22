

Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Thailand snatched a 1-1 draw against South Korea, in the 2026 World Cup and 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers. The match witnessed great heroism by the “Elephants” defense, which was exposed to more than 25 shots, but it succeeded in coming out with a valuable “point”.

The draw represents a great morale boost for the Thais, especially since it came in the land of Korea and among its fans, and it also set a new record that had not been seen in 14 years. The Thai national team rose in the FIFA rankings of national teams to “99th place”, and this is the first time it has broken “ Elephants has been ranked 100th for 14 years, as the last time it occupied the same position dates back to March 2010.

During that period, Thailand suffered a major decline, and even reached the worst position in its history in 2014, when it ranked 165th in the world, and then began to fluctuate in recent years, trying to break the “100th place” barrier, but it failed in all attempts.

This increase is due to the distinguished defensive performance that Thailand has shown recently, which enabled it to achieve positive results, as it qualified for the 2023 Asian Cup, as runner-up in the group that included Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kyrgyzstan, and also narrowly lost in the round of 16 to Uzbekistan 2-1.

In the current qualifiers, he has 4 points in second place, equal with China as a result of the win over Singapore, the loss to China, and the draw with South Korea.

