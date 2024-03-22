The day is coming. On April 8, millions of people in North America will have the opportunity to enjoy a total solar eclipse. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has chosen a place in Mexico as the best in the world to witness this astronomical phenomenon. If you want to be there, know how long it will take you to get there if you are traveling from Florida.

A group from NASA will travel to meet with experts from the Mexican Space Agency and the Mazatleca Astronomical Society to document this phenomenon from the city of Mazatlán, in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, considered by experts to be the ideal place in the world to witness the next eclipse.

Specialists have highlighted that This astronomical event is unmissable and special due to its particularities. It will have a broader trajectory than normal, so it can be enjoyed from various areas of Mexico, the United States and Canada. In fact, another one with these characteristics will not be repeated for 300 years in that area. And not only that, it will also coincide with the presence of another phenomenon, the appearance of the so-called Devil Comet.

If you live in Florida and want to get to Mazatlan, the best place in the world to appreciate the total solar eclipse, Consider that it will take you around 7 hours to get there, although it all depends on your starting point. These are the general data:

If you are traveling from Orlando International Airport, you will first need to take a flight of around 3 hours and 50 minutes to get to Mexico City International Airport. Later you will have to make another trip of around 2 hours to get to the Mazatlán International Airport.

If your departure is from Tampa International Airport, you will first have to take a flight of around 3 hours to get to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, from there you will have another trip of around one hour and 22 minutes to arrive at the airport. Mazatlán International Airport.

If you are traveling from Miami International Airport, you will first have to take a flight of around 3 hours and 52 minutes to arrive to Mexico City International Airport. Later you will have to take another flight of around one hour and 54 minutes to get to the Mazatlán International Airport.

If you are departing from Jacksonville International Airport, you will first need to head to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, a trip that will take around 2 hours 52 minutes. Later you will have to take another flight of around one hour 28 minutes to get to the Mazatlán International Airport.

If you are traveling from Southwest Florida International Airport, you will first need to head to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on a flight that will take around 3 hours and 4 minutes. Later you will have to take another flight of around 2 hours and 40 minutes to get to the Mazatlán International Airport.

This will be the path of the eclipse in the United States. Photo:POT Share

The states of the United States where the eclipse will be best seen

If you do not want to leave the United States, there is still time to plan your trip to one of the places where you can best appreciate the moment in which the Moon practically completely covers the Sun, projecting its shadow on the planet and creating an effect that It is known as the ring of fire. According to NASA, These are the places and times where the astronomical phenomenon will be best seen in the US: