Cars are getting bigger and heavier. This is a problem in the cities in particular. Can you get to your destination in a more environmentally friendly and fun way with microcars? A test drive.

When you pull up in a rather conspicuous and not quiet orange sports car, you are not greeted in the same friendly way by everyone these days. However, when we recently rolled through the streets of Bratislava in the Patak prototype, there was actually only waving and laughing, a few boys gave thumbs up, a woman interrupted a conversation and took a few steps towards the car, an old man who was just biting into a fresh Pagac Syrovy at an intersection spontaneously raised his fist in the sky, which could be taken as approval. The only one looking less than pleased was a parking attendant, who lunged at the car and Patak Motors’ Michal Vršek as he parked the car on the pavement outside the Mint Café next to a couple of scooters after the test drive.

Cars are not allowed to park on the sidewalk, he explained.