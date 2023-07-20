In the latest financial report published by ubisoft the french house spoke of the game lineup intends to publish from here by the end of the current fiscal year, i.e by March 31, 2024 . They are 10 and include well-known names such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but also a “big game” whose title has not been indicated, however. Let’s see the complete list:

What’s cooking at Ubisoft?

If you have a good memory, you will remember that Ubisoft shared a similar list in May in the previous financial report. Back then, there were just eight games, with the two new additions being Just Dance 24 Edition and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, both presented at Ubisoft Forward in June.

It’s hard to say what it could be “big game” mentioned by Ubisoft on both occasions. One of the hypotheses is that it could be Star Wars Outlaws, whose launch is expected during the course of 2024. However, in this case we believe that the French company would have no problem specifying it rather than remaining vague, especially since it is a document for shareholders.

It could therefore be something completely different, an ace in the hole that perhaps Ubisoft will play at Gamescom 2023 or in the coming months. We’ll see.