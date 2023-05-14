Nio is one of the Chinese providers pushing into the German market. The ET5 is the brand’s third car. The special feature is that the Nios have exchangeable batteries.

Nio is one of the youngest car brands on the German market. The Chinese manufacturer, which sees itself as a high-end supplier, has only been in business in this country since October. After the long ET 7 sedan and the EL 7 SUV, both upper-class models, the ET 5, which is slightly narrower at 4.79 meters, is aimed at the middle of the electric middle class around the BMW i4 or Tesla Model 3.

Clear lines, large wheels and a small rump at the rear characterize the design of the all-electric notchback sedan. According to the data sheet, the driving performance is impressive: Two electric motors ensure all-wheel drive and put 490 hp on the road.