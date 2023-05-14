Fabio Fazio leaves Rai, the new home will be Discovery. He waited, they didn’t renew his contract, but his voice doesn’t betray emotion: “That’s how it went”. No comments, just thanks for the company where he grew up. “We are thrilled to welcome a champion like Fabio Fazio – comments Alessandro Araimo, GM Italy & Iberia of Warner Bros.

Discovery – and proud that one of the most relevant and influential faces of Italian television has chosen Warner Bros. Discovery and Canale Nove to continue his extraordinary career. Our commitment has always been to attract the best talents and the arrival of Fabio and Luciana in our group is the best possible confirmation.

A long farewell announced by Rai, with the new government that is changing everything in Viale Mazzini, and which had put it in its sights. Even if someone hypothesizes that Matteo Salvini may have had a hand behind the failed agreement, who has never hidden his dislike for Fazio.