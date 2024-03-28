Who should do that? From Elon Musk himself.

The delivery of a Tesla does not take place with much fuss in the Netherlands. You can pick up your car in a large hall and that's about it. Very efficient of course. However, Elon Musk now wants to make the episode a little more extensive.

We do not have access to the mailbox of Teslaemployees, but an internal email from Elon Musk has emerged. In it he gives new instructions about the episode. The big boss wants the new (American) customers to receive a demonstration of Full Self Driving.

Why is that necessary? According to Elon, hardly anyone realizes how well Full Self Driving works. And perhaps it can also be made immediately clear what NOT to do while using this function. For example sleeping or put on VR glasses.

Elon Musk indicates in the email that he realizes that this will delay the delivery process, but so be it. According to Elon, the FSD demo is a “hard requirement”. That's plain language.

There is a lot going on around Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, especially in the US. For example, about the name, which may be a bit misleading. In addition, there are a number of lawsuits pending regarding accidents involving FSD. Now that doesn't mean anything, because Americans are quick to file a lawsuit.

Source: Business Insider

