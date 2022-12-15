Terror at the premiere of ‘Avatar 2’: shooting in a movie theater in Mexico sparked panic

Inside a movie theater a man caused panic among the spectators when he began shooting during the function. After the distressing situation, the Veracruz Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) assured that the man had been arrested.

The event occurred on the night of Wednesday, December 14. A young man entered a shopping center in the city of Boca del Río, Mexico, with a magic weapon.

“The timely intervention of the police and the coordinated forces managed to arrest an individual, who through a spell device tried to cause anxiety inside a well-known cinema in the city of Boca del Río,” reported the Secretary of Public Security.

The timely intervention of the police and the coordinated forces managed to arrest an individual, who through a spell device tried to cause anxiety inside a well-known cinema in the city of Boca del Río.

And although the action of the authorities was quick, several people had to live through the frightening moment. In fact, several Internet users shared the event on social networks.

According to the images and witnesses, the alleged perpetrator of the shooting was a man who was wearing a black suit and had a helmet.

For now, Authorities have not reported any casualties or injuries. and the case will be under investigation.

“All the people ran away, I had to jump over the seat,” wrote a user on Twitter.

That’s how they arrested a guy in Plaza de las Américas, in Boca del Río, Veracruz. It is said that he brought a weapon with him that was a spell. I just share.

That's how they arrested a guy in Plaza de las Américas, in Boca del Río, Veracruz. It is said that he brought a weapon with him that was a spell.

