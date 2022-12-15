Thursday, December 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Terror at the premiere of ‘Avatar 2’: shooting in a movie theater in Mexico sparked panic

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 15, 2022
in World
0


close

Shooting in Mexico during the premiere of 'Avatar 2'

The authorities have not reported victims or injured people

Authorities have not reported any casualties or injuries.

Internet users reported the incident on social networks and shared several videos of the event.

Inside a movie theater a man caused panic among the spectators when he began shooting during the function. After the distressing situation, the Veracruz Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) assured that the man had been arrested.

The event occurred on the night of Wednesday, December 14. A young man entered a shopping center in the city of Boca del Río, Mexico, with a magic weapon.

“The timely intervention of the police and the coordinated forces managed to arrest an individual, who through a spell device tried to cause anxiety inside a well-known cinema in the city of Boca del Río,” reported the Secretary of Public Security.

See also  Ukraine was convicted of violating international law

(Keep reading: A security guard was brutally attacked with a hammer.)

And although the action of the authorities was quick, several people had to live through the frightening moment. In fact, several Internet users shared the event on social networks.

According to the images and witnesses, the alleged perpetrator of the shooting was a man who was wearing a black suit and had a helmet.

(You can read: Mexico: a “pizza delivery man” enters a hotel and murders two guests).

For now, Authorities have not reported any casualties or injuries. and the case will be under investigation.

“All the people ran away, I had to jump over the seat,” wrote a user on Twitter.

More news

They murder a pregnant woman and steal her baby after contacting her to give her clothes

See also  Mexico in the last 24 hours registered 21 thousand 264 cases of Covid-19

They capture a thief because he stopped to smell underwear that was hanging

She denounces that her husband marked her with an iron: “They had to know that it belonged to him”

Trends WEATHER

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Terror #premiere #Avatar #shooting #movie #theater #Mexico #sparked #panic

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

MotoGP | Marquez: "I trust Honda, they're giving everything"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result