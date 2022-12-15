Terror at the premiere of ‘Avatar 2’: shooting in a movie theater in Mexico sparked panic

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The authorities have not reported victims or injured people
Internet users reported the incident on social networks and shared several videos of the event.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 15, 2022, 03:57 A.M.
Inside a movie theater a man caused panic among the spectators when he began shooting during the function. After the distressing situation, the Veracruz Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) assured that the man had been arrested.
The event occurred on the night of Wednesday, December 14. A young man entered a shopping center in the city of Boca del Río, Mexico, with a magic weapon.
“The timely intervention of the police and the coordinated forces managed to arrest an individual, who through a spell device tried to cause anxiety inside a well-known cinema in the city of Boca del Río,” reported the Secretary of Public Security.
(Keep reading: A security guard was brutally attacked with a hammer.)
📰 #SSPInforma: The timely intervention of the police and the coordinated forces managed to arrest an individual, who through a spell device tried to cause anxiety inside a well-known cinema in the city of Boca del Río. pic.twitter.com/F1jOqB5z7Q
– SSP Veracruz (@SP_Veracruz) December 15, 2022
And although the action of the authorities was quick, several people had to live through the frightening moment. In fact, several Internet users shared the event on social networks.
According to the images and witnesses, the alleged perpetrator of the shooting was a man who was wearing a black suit and had a helmet.
(You can read: Mexico: a “pizza delivery man” enters a hotel and murders two guests).
“All the people ran away, I had to jump over the seat,” wrote a user on Twitter.
That’s how they arrested a guy in Plaza de las Américas, in Boca del Río, Veracruz. It is said that he brought a weapon with him that was a spell. I just share.
Video: Victor Medina Piña pic.twitter.com/LcnSmu48sW
— Marco Jimenez (@VipergtsrtMarco) December 15, 2022
