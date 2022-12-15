In 2023 Marc Marquez will face a key season in his sporting career. After three years without success due to the injury to his right arm, it seems that he has finally made a full recovery and wants to go back to fighting for the title.

It looked like 2022 would be his season of, but it soon became clear that his right humerus was still preventing him from … Continue reading

#MotoGP #Marquez #trust #Honda #theyre #giving