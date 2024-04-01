Teramo, behind the death of a 16 year old there could be a challenge born on social media

A lad Of 16 years was found in his bedroom with a belt tightened around the neckthe rescuers' attempt to resuscitate him was useless died. However, behind this apparent suicide there could be something hidden terrible challenge launched on social media. “Tighten your belt, stay without breathing for as long as possible.” This extreme challenge – we read in Il Messaggero – could be cost his life at the boy. The one who made the discovery 12 year old brother. The Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation to ascertain whether the death is “the result” of extreme gestures spread on social media. No suicide note was found.

The 12-year-old, who shares the room with him, enters and sees the lifeless brother with the belt tightened around his neck: the child starts screaming and warns his father and mother who alert him rescued. As soon as the health workers arrived, – continues Il Messaggero – they tried in every way to resuscitate the boy, an operation that lasted about forty minutes, unfortunately all of them the efforts were in vain. On site i carabinieri for the relevant findings and listen to the relatives. Finally, the magistrate also ordered the seizure of all pc And mobile phones and appointed a technician to do examine computer equipment.