Within Sevilla and its fans there are a few hours of significant uncertainty. Tension over what the judge of the Commercial Court number 1 of Seville must decide regarding José María del Nido Benavente’s request for a neutral and independent president for the General Shareholders’ Meeting of Seville, which will be held tomorrow starting at 6:00 p.m. in Fibes. It was expected that the order would be drafted and ready yesterday, but the judge has extended his decision, which should be known today, so that everything is in order before the meeting of the shareholders of the Nervión club. Each party sees the fuller glass towards their side. From the club they think that there is no reason to take a special measure for the shareholders’ meeting, which can be held as usual, while the opposition understands that the law will only be complied with if an independent person is sitting in the main chair of the club. the board and directs its operation. Former president Del Nido’s arguments are clear. He has already experienced previous shareholder meetings where he has been deprived of his right to vote, even though judicial resolutions could give him the basic reason, without taking precautionary measures (very strange in corporate cases) that would have favored his arrival at the meeting. can. They understand that the change in argument, highlighting the impossibility of the current members of the Sevilla board of directors of taking control of the shareholding appointment as their positions have expired in December 2024, may be the key they have been waiting for for so long. It is evident that the legal services of Sevilla, who have managed to keep José María del Nido Carrasco and José Castro in power, despite not enjoying the support of the majority of shareholders, have not made a false step in in this sense, extending the meeting too much, despite the fact that in December the members of the council were also at the limit of that expiration of their positions. It has been something planned. Thinking and matured. Because they had a card that their opponents flatly rejected. The solution of the Sevilla board of directors is that Pepe Castro, current vice president and top leader for a decade, is the person who sits in Fibes as president. How can he do it if his position has expired? Castro was appointed, at the last shareholders meeting, as a director by co-option, which is a legal figure that is reserved for Public Limited Companies to appoint new directors when there is a vacancy. That is to say, the businessman from Utrera abandoned the presidency of Sevilla to be vice president, but through this method, they understand the club’s legal services, which set the counter to zero in terms of his functions and has not exhausted that six-year period that it has. expired for the rest of Sevilla’s directors, who must be re-elected at the General Shareholders’ Meeting tomorrow. Article 211 of the Capital Companies Law states that the positions will have “a maximum duration of six years and must be the same for all they”. This argument from the Sevilla leaders, if admitted, with the judge leaving the situation as it is with his order, would place Pepe Castro as president of the court, using the argument of the pact for governability signed in 2019 so that Del Nido Benavente would not can vote. A containment dam against the former president, who sees his return getting closer and closer, although he also recognizes that he has less and less energy left to continue fighting. An endless battleCastro and Del Nido Benavente have already been involved in high-profile confrontations at previous shareholder meetings. , until those same duels remained at home between the current president, Del Nido Carrasco, and his father. The presidency of Castro’s board would reopen wounds with the Utrerano, who in turn would place himself in an uncomfortable situation, facing future legal reprisals (Del Nido Benavente’s side thinks that an illegality is being committed, which they would denounce if it occurs. ) being the person who leads this maneuver by Sevilla’s lawyers. From the vice presidency he has seen how the loss of power in the entity’s decisions was a reality, despite the fact that the CEOs of Seville, after the aforementioned pact, must sign the relevant documents jointly. Despite them, his work at the head of Sevilla is in the background, although now he is promoted to the first place by the formula that Sevilla’s lawyers have decided to execute. This decision could have created internal tensions within the club, since no one can be sure of the consequences of the measures that are being adopted to continue with the baton. Del Nido’s partnersThe former president of Sevilla José María del Nido Benavente He wanted to be seen yesterday in the city at a lunch with important businessmen from the city. Many of them within his future government team if he becomes president of Sevilla. Entrepreneurs and managers of internationally recognizable companies. A way to try to gain muscle and clean up his image somewhat after the leak and dissemination of his discussion in the Sánchez-Pizjuán antebox more than three months ago. A clash that led to his sanction without entering the stadium, at least, for all of 2025, a measure that would be eliminated in the case of accessing the presidency. This optimism on the part of the lawyer is not new either, since he has shown himself equally confident on previous occasions. He has seen himself in possession of the truth and, even, some court orders have stated that his claim to be able to vote at shareholder meetings was legitimate, despite the fact that he was subsequently unable to do so. Now he is clinging to that argument of the expiration of the positions of the board of directors like a burning nail. Almost like the last possibility he has of returning to the presidency before 2027, when the private agreement between some shareholders (without the Carrión family) to vote jointly in the relevant decisions of the Nervión club ends. Sevilla as an entity, both economic As a sport, it is facing a key moment. There are many challenges you face. With a club that will present million-dollar losses for the fourth year, the current year being the worst of all with more than 80 million in negative. With a credit of more than 100 to be repaid in ten years. With a devalued workforce from which it cannot easily extract capital gains to balance future budgets. An item of income and expenses that has not yet been communicated to the shareholders, despite being estimated, with January 10 itself being the date on which the readjustment that the board of directors intends to carry out will be known. All if he manages to stay in office after this penultimate attempt by Del Nido Benavente to assert his majority shareholding on the board. Maximum tension in the face of a car that can change the Seville completely or, instead, leave it the same as it was.

#Tension #judicial #order #change #Sevilla