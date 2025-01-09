Nine Pantry Foods You May Be Saving for Too Long

The pantry often becomes a closet in which we accumulate countless foods, many of them with their expiration date already expired, and it is easy to lose track of what we really have and how long they have been there waiting to be part of a recipe. . Flour, dry pasta, rice, sugar, oils, canned products and processed foods or condiments are some of the protagonists of many pantries that need specific storage when we have opened the container.

Although we are talking about foods that are safe to consume for a long time, that does not mean that they maintain their quality forever, since the flavor and texture can degrade over time, just like their nutritional value.

How to know that a pantry product has reached its end

Knowing when a certain product is no longer in ideal conditions for consumption can be a bit complex. And, although the expiration date and best before date are a useful reference point, they do not always tell us whether or not the time has come to throw away a food. Sometimes, we must go further and look for visual and olfactory indicators of deterioration.

Some of the most obvious are the formation of mold, as well as a change in texture, an unpleasant odor, or the presence of cans with dents or rust. These are some of the foods that we should pay more attention to:

brown rice

If we choose brown rice instead of white rice, we may need to check, before consuming, that it is in good condition since, due to its particularities, it is more susceptible to oxidation. Brown rice deteriorates faster than white rice due to the oils in its natural bran layer.

Something similar happens with whole wheat flours, which are not as resistant as white flours for the same reason: their bran and germ content, two ingredients that include oils, can spoil quickly. Also gluten-free flours, such as coconut or almond flour, have higher amounts of oil and are more prone to spoilage and mold formation. As they are exposed to light, air, and moisture, their oils deteriorate and the flavor changes.

Cookies

Crackers are a good resource to have in the pantry, although once opened they can spoil quickly because they absorb moisture from the air, which causes them to become stale and lose their crunchy texture. If this happens, they may also have an unpleasant smell because the oils in the cookies can spoil over time.

dried fruits

Although they are foods that can last from four months to a year, their quality is affected by heat, hence storage temperature is a decisive factor in storage duration. Therefore, the higher it is, the shorter the time we can keep them in optimal conditions. One of the visual symptoms that we can attend to is a certain wrinkled appearance of the dried fruit.

Legumes

Although they have a very long shelf life if we store dried legumes in sealed containers in the pantry, as time goes by they can dry out more, so if we cook them but they have already passed their expiration date, they may take longer. in cooking.

canned products

Most canned foods have a long shelf life, although we should pay attention to those that have a high acid content, such as tomatoes, grapefruit or vinegar-based products. The problem with these products is that the high level of acidity causes the cans to corrode more quickly, which can decrease flavor and texture and increase the risk of developing pathogens.

These last in good condition unopened for 12 to 18 months, although once opened they should be stored in the refrigerator for no more than a week. However, if we see mold on the packaging, or it is dented or rusty, it is a sign that the food may have gone bad or may even be contaminated. A dented or rusty can means that it has been damaged at some point and, therefore, its contents are more susceptible to developing pathogens.

Another sign that a can in poor condition sends us is when, when we open it, the food comes out in a kind of explosion, something that could even indicate that it may have a toxin produced by the bacteria. Clostridium botulinum.

Pasta and other foods made with flour

Cereals, pasta or couscous, as well as barley or quinoa can last up to 12 months in the pantry unopened. But, once opened, we must keep in mind that, although these are dry products, they lose flavor and texture the longer they are exposed to air, extreme temperatures and humidity. An opened package of pasta that is not in good condition sends us clues, such as the presence of white spots and a discolored appearance that indicate that it has been exposed to light or has gone rancid.

In some cases, they can even attract unwanted pests, such as pantry moths, if we leave them in their original packaging at room temperature.

Sugar

Sugar is a food whose shelf life can be almost indefinite. However, it will not maintain all the flavor or other organoleptic characteristics if it spends a lot of time in the pantry, as changes in flavor and texture will be noticeable as time passes.

Salt

This ingredient has been used for many years as a food preservative thanks to its ability to remove moisture. But it’s key to keep the salt from getting wet, so storing it in a cool, dry container is key. We must take special care with the iodized salt because iodine reduces its useful life to about five years.

Olive oil

The storage time of olive oil will depend on the type of oil: it is longer if it is virgin olive oil. But this food has three great enemies when it comes to preserving it: heat, light and air, which can cause it to lose some qualities of flavor and aroma, even if it is not expired. The best way to prevent this from happening is to store it in a dark glass container with an airtight cap, in a cool place protected from sunlight.