The court will rule on Friday, January 26, in summary proceedings between Royce de Vries and the AD. It is not yet clear whether this ruling is public or secret, the Amsterdam court said. Thursday's hearing was behind closed doors. With the summary proceedings, De Vries wanted to prevent the newspaper from publishing a new article based on sound recordings allegedly made by his father, the late Peter R. de Vries.
Domestic editorial
