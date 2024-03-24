Stardew Valley continues to fly on Steam after the arrival ofupdate 1.6expected as very important and in fact turned out to be even more substantial than initially expected, and the results can be seen with a new record of players established on Steam.
We had already seen in recent days a previous record a few hours after the publication of the update, but in this case, with the favor of the weekend, this record has moved significantly higher: during the night, contemporary players on Steam they were 224,390a quantity never even approached before by the famous game by ConcernedApe.
The dreamy farming sim is also confirming its “extremely positive” rating among PC platform users, with 98% of positive reviews both in terms of history and the latest ones added to Steam, demonstrating how the title continues to represent a point of reference for the community.
Lots of new features with Update 1.6
Just to make a direct comparison with other simulations that fall into the same genre within the platform, Farming Simulator 22 is in second position for records of connected players but is very far away at 105,600, while in the Life Sim category it also surpassed Broke Protocol and it is first in the rankingwhich can give a measure of the success that Stardew Valley is enjoying with this new update.
There list of news included in the 1.6 update is long, as you can see in the official patch notesand includes a new major festival, two new mini festivals, a new environmental event, large amounts of additional dialogue, a revamped end game skill system, additional crops, new craftable items, new furniture and much more, plus to a new type of farm: Meadowlands Farm, with new pets and obviously solutions to various bugs.
