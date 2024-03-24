Stardew Valley continues to fly on Steam after the arrival ofupdate 1.6expected as very important and in fact turned out to be even more substantial than initially expected, and the results can be seen with a new record of players established on Steam.

We had already seen in recent days a previous record a few hours after the publication of the update, but in this case, with the favor of the weekend, this record has moved significantly higher: during the night, contemporary players on Steam they were 224,390a quantity never even approached before by the famous game by ConcernedApe.

The dreamy farming sim is also confirming its “extremely positive” rating among PC platform users, with 98% of positive reviews both in terms of history and the latest ones added to Steam, demonstrating how the title continues to represent a point of reference for the community.