Tennis | Novak Djokovic drawn against compatriot in Australian Open – Immigration minister considers world visa number one

Tennis world number one player Novak Djokovic was drawn to the Australian Open to play in the first round of his compatriots Miomir Kecmanovicia against. But at the same time, the Australian Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke is still considering whether Djokovic’s visa should be revoked.

Hawken had to decide no later than Wednesday whether to exercise his veto and overturn the court’s decision to accept Djokovic’s visa and participate in the tournament. However, the decision was not included.

Djokovic’s visa was revoked on his arrival in the country because he had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but Djokovic won his appeal in court for his visa.

World number one Djokovic is the tournament’s No. 1 ranked and defending champion, aiming for a record 21st Grand Slam tournament win in Melbourne Park.

Djokovicin the placement in the tournament chart is a sign that the Australian Open organizers see Djokovic playing in the tournament as a matter of course.

More doubts about Djokovic’s loss were raised by Der Spiegel from Germany, who headed his story: “Were the results of the positive pcr test manipulated?”

Der Spiegel has examined documents from Djokovic’s corona tests. The first oddity, according to the magazine, is that the qr code first gives a negative test result. More than an hour later, the result is positive. Der Spiegel did code scans last Monday.

In addition, Der Spiegel is amazed at the test sequence number. That is 50,000 digits higher than the negative test result issued on December 22nd. On top of all that, 22-26. Between December and December, just 50,000 tests were taken in Serbia.