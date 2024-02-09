Prince Harry has reached an out-of-court settlement with the Mirror Group Newspapers publishing group who invaded his privacy with wiretaps and other illegal spying activities. The prince's lawyer, David Sherborne, said that Mirror Group Newspapers agreed to pay his client's legal costs and to make an interim payment of £400,000. In December Harry was awarded £140,000 in compensation after the judge ruled that phone hacking was 'widespread and habitual' at the Mirror Group Newspapers in the 1990s and that newspaper executives had covered it up. Judge Timothy Fancourt said Harry's phone had been hacked “to a modest extent”.

Harry's lawsuit against the Mirror Groupwhich publishes the Daily Mirror and two other tabloids, is one of many that the prince has launched in a campaign against the British media, which he blames for ruining his life and persecuting both his late mother Diana and his wife Meghan Markle. In June he became the first senior member of the British Royal Family to testify in court in over a century, during the Mirror trial.

Harry traveled to London from his home in California earlier this week to visit his father Charles III, who has been diagnosed with cancer. He then returned to the United States 24 hours later.