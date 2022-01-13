Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed to assess the readiness of medical institutions to deploy additional beds and create a reserve of beds for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 amid the spread of the Omicron strain until January 14. Reported on Thursday, January 13, press service cabinet.

This point is contained in the instructions of Mishustin following the meeting of the Presidium of the Coordination Council to combat the spread of the new coronavirus infection. The meeting took place on January 11.

“On behalf of Mishustin, the Ministry of Health will have to assess the readiness of medical organizations to deploy an additional bed fund and create a reserve of beds for the treatment of patients with coronavirus by January 14,” the statement says.

At the same time, the press service clarified that by January 14, the department should prepare a memo for employees of call centers on how to work with appeals from people who have a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and who are being treated at home.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that against the background of a possible increase in the incidence of COVID-19 associated with the Omicron strain, it is necessary to prepare the Russian hospital network and industry, as well as to increase the rate of vaccination and testing. The head of state instructed the Prime Minister of Russia to work out these issues.

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova drew attention to the fact that data on the decline in the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia are not realistic, since there is a decrease in the level of testing for coronavirus in 66 regions. According to her, 698 cases of the Omicron strain have been identified in Russia.

At the same time, on January 13, it became known that the first case of the “Omicron” strain of coronavirus was registered in the Far East. “Omicron” was detected in a child who was vacationing with his parents in Turkey.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens can get vaccinated for free. Six drugs against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona-N and the Sputnik M adolescent vaccine.

